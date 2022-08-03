With a cast of characters as staggering as the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s, even diehard fans of the franchise may find themselves struggling to keep up with everyone. Even less enviable is the task of keeping all of these personalities straight in a satisfying way, which the MCU’s writers have seemed to pull off at least most of the time.

But every so often, a character might go through a period of under-utilization, often to the chagrin of a very vocal, very dynamic percentage of the fanbase. The latest victim of this phenomenon was the MCU’s most recent villain, Gorr the God Butcher of Thor: Love and Thunder, but r/marvelstudios is currently lamenting the lack of Mac Gargan since his sole appearance in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Gargan, the civilian identity of the Spider-Man villain Scorpion, never suited up in Homecoming, and we haven’t seen him since he started plotting with Adrian Toomes during the film’s mid-credits scene. Now that No Way Home has teed Spider-Man up as a street hero, some fans are crossing their fingers for a return.

Others fear that Gargan’s actor, Michael Mando of Better Call Saul fame, was completely wasted on a character that we haven’t seen in five years. If anything, however, having such a talent in that role can just as likely indicate a rousing return for the character.

Meanwhile, other users have posited that Gargan was pulled into Sony’s Spider-Man cinematic universe, possibly to clean up the mess that Morbius left behind.

It would be unwise to rule out Scorpion’s return, however; even Tim Roth came back as Abomination after a 13 year absence since 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, thus, as is with most things involving the MCU, anything is possible.

Speaking of Abomination, you can catch that villain’s big return in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, releasing to Disney Plus on August 17.