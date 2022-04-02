‘Fantastic Beasts’ star defends their character’s controversial choice

At the end of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Alison Sudol’s Queenie Goldstein makes the controversial and unexpected decision to join forces with the dark wizard Grindelwald, much to the horror of her boyfriend Jacob Kowalski, and sister Tina.

Sudol’s character Queenie is a Legilimens, meaning she has the ability to read minds. She is also in love with a No-Maj, Jacob Kowalski, and by law is forbidden to be with him. With that in mind, the actress mused that her character’s choice should not have been a shock to viewers in an interview with Digital Spy.

“If you follow through the film, and you really think about it, she was in one unfortunate circumstance after another because of the way that the Wizarding World operates and the prejudice. Really, all she wants to do is just be with the person she loves, and the narrowmindedness of the world she lives in puts her into a really vulnerable position where somebody that’s really manipulative can tell her what she wants to hear. That’s going to have an impact.”

The Fantastic Beast movies center around the adventures of Newt Scamander, a shy British wizard and magizoologist, who feels more comfortable around magical beasts than fellow human beings. When some of his creatures escape they get accused of killing Senator Henry Shaw Jr. but in actuality it was really forces around the dark wizard Grindelwald. Newt, along with Auror Tina, No-Maj Jacob, and familiar wizarding world characters such as a young Albus Dumbledore, must fight to save the magical world.

Sudol goes on to say that Queenie may not be completely at peace with her choice, but “you can’t really just say to Grindelwald”.

Don’t worry, though, she doesn’t give away any spoilers for the upcoming third installment The Secrets of Dumbledore by coyly stating that “maybe she won’t be able to get away… or maybe she will.” Audiences will have to go and find out for themselves, when the latest Fantastic Beasts comes to theaters on April 15.