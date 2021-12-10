Ahead of the full trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore arriving on Monday, a sneak peek at the trailer debuted today, offering our first look at the third entry in the Harry Potter prequel series. What’s more, it contained a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it glimpse of Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald. Of course, the fans did not miss it as the Wizarding World fandom is going crazy for this initial look at the Hannibal star’s take on the villain on social media.

While some remain loyal to Johnny Depp‘s original incarnation of the dark wizard, a lot of other folks already prefer Mikkelsen’s Grindelwald. Even this tiny sliver of content is enough to send them as crazy as if they’ve just seen a boggart.

mads mikkelsen first look as grindelwald.

screaming cryingpic.twitter.com/OGQMsXK9Ey — iris, (@dilfkkelsen) December 10, 2021

EVERYONE SHUT UP WE HAVE MADS GRINDELWALD CONTENT https://t.co/JL1Ujc0GN2 — m (@BISEXUALWlLL) December 10, 2021

But for others, it’s not just excitement. Yup, some people are already thirsting over Mikkelsen’s Grindelwald after literally one second of screentime.

OHHH UHOOUHOOHHHHSJJ NOOO NOOO OHHH GOD NOO UOOHH UHHH HAAHH UHHUHNGGHH HE’S SO… OHHOJH IMMA BE WATCHIN THIS SHIT ON CINEMA WHEN IT CAME OUT, ON GOD 💯 MY LORD HE’ SO HOTTT NOOO #MadsMikkelsen #secretsofdumbledore #Grindelwald pic.twitter.com/uLzKhNypSN — Ara💀🗿 (@Araythss) December 10, 2021

MADS MIKKELSEN AS GRINDELWALD HE LOOKS AMAZING SNWNWJWJJW — judas || SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE (@laliehicks) December 10, 2021

To be fair, this is a heck of an entrance, considering it’s just one brief shot. Mikkelsen’s Gellert is riding through a crowd of adoring followers as he grins at his own popularity. Like a boss.

Likewise, though they don’t share any scenes in this teaser, fans can’t wait to see Jude Law’s Albus opposite Mikkelsen’s Grindelwald and are already shipping the duo.

LOVERS/ENEMIES DUMBLEDORE AND GRINDELWALD IN THE #SECRETSOFDUMBLEDORE TRAILER pic.twitter.com/4Knn19TdfD — judas || SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE (@laliehicks) December 10, 2021

As hinted at in The Crimes of Grindelwald, the two wizards were once lovers in their teens before their paths diverged between good and evil. Potterheads were furious that the previous sequel ignored their romantic past, so there’s a widespread hope that this movie addresses their connection more directly this time around. Maybe that could be one of the secrets of Dumbledore the title mentions? Though it probably also refers to Ezra Miller’s Credence, revealed to be Dumbledore himself in Crimes‘ final twist.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will Apparate into US theaters on April 15, 2022.