‘Fantastic Four’ fave’s first words on MCU casting rumors as official announcement said to be imminent

All eyes are on Fantastic Four as speculation over the cast heats up hotter than the Human Torch.

We’ve been waiting for a casting announcement ever since Kevin Feige announced the reboot was coming way back in summer 2019. Now, over four and a half years later, the news is surely only a short stretch of one of Reed Richards’ elastic arms away. Especially as one of the most heavily rumored frontrunners to play one of the foursome has finally broken their silence on the prospect of joining Marvel’s First Family.

Those who have been keeping up to date with all the Fantastic Four gossip may know that The Bear‘s Ebon Moss-Bachrach is said to be in line to play the Thing/Ben Grimm in the film, opposite Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic and Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Woman. While speaking to TheWrap on the Emmys red carpet, the Cousin Richie actor was asked if he can either confirm nor deny these rumors. A poker-faked Moss-Bachrach said, “I can’t confirm and I can’t deny, I think.”

There’s not a flicker of a knowing smile or a guilty look in his eye when delivering this answer, so this is either proof yet again of the star’s immense acting talent or an indication that he’s actually nothing to do with the cast after all. That’s up for the fans to decide, but the good news is that the mystery could at long last be over soon, according to the latest intel on the subject.

Fantastic Four casting announcements coming very soon, it seems

While we try and decipher the true meaning behind Moss-Bachrach’s cagey comment, rumor has it that the Fantastic Four leading line-up is now locked in and an official announcement from Marvel is “imminent.” Yes, OK, so we’ve heard chatter like this before — remember when we were told the news was coming at D23 in September 2022? — but this really has to be it this time.

Don’t forget that Fantastic Four is currently scheduled for release on May 2, 2025, meaning that we’re coming up to just 15 months to go until it hits theaters with no cast to show for it. From what we’re hearing, production is due to start in summer 2024, which is still cutting it pretty close.

If shooting is starting in July or August, then the cast coming together across, say, February and March would add up. Otherwise, another delay may be unavoidable. And then it really would be clobbering time, as the fans might not be able to stomach another schedule shift.