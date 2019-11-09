Marvel Deciding Between Two Major Villains For Fantastic Four Reboot

The Fantastic Four reboot under Kevin Feige and co. continues to be quietly developed, away from the limelight. Considering the importance of the superhero family to Marvel history and the popularity of the characters among fans, there’s a lot of pressure on the studio to get their story right. Particularly after their less-than-well-received earlier cinematic outings.

And while details on the project still remain scarce, sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us a She-Hulk show was in development and that Charlie Cox is returning as Daredevil, which trusted insider Daniel RPK has since corroborated – have revealed that Marvel is currently deciding between two major villains for who will be the main antagonist of the pic: Kang and Annihilus.

For those unfamiliar, Kang is a 40th-century descendant of Reed Richards who has a vast knowledge of future tech, as well as an intimate knowledge of the past along with time and matter manipulation abilities that make him a massive threat. Annihilus, on the other hand, is an inter-dimensional insectoid being who resides in the most dangerous part of the Quantum Realm, with an army of ravenous insects hellbent on spilling into our world and devouring everything in their path.

Both Kang and Annihilus have almost succeeded in the past in defeating not just the Fantastic Four but the entire Marvel roster of heroes, meaning they both have the potential to go on to become a big bad for the entire MCU on a scale similar to Thanos. With references to a city within the Quantum Realm and its connection to the Four already having found mention in the movies, it’s clear we’re being set up for some kind of a threat emerging from this mysterious and powerful place, and if we go by the comics, that would have to be Annihilus.

Having Kang as the big bad starting with an appearance in Fantastic Four would also make sense, though. After all, now that the MCU is open to the machinations of time travel, it’d be difficult to explain why every problem isn’t solved by traveling to the past to nip it in the bud. Having a malevolent force like Kang waiting for visitors within the center of the time stream would be a good reason not to indulge in time travel too frequently, though.

In any case, we’ll let you know as soon as we hear who they’ve decided on, but for now, tell us, who would you like to see as the villain? Sound off down below with your thoughts.