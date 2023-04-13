Fantasy fans shift focus from ‘Harry Potter’ and champion for a less-controversial franchise to receive a reboot

As to be expected, HBO Max’s recent announcement of rebooting the beloved Harry Potter franchise and crafting a fresh-faced television series has attracted plenty of controversy overnight. Of course, a strong portion of that controversy is due to author J.K. Rowling’s harmful comments against the transgender community over the years. As a result, passionate fantasy fans have decided to steer their attention away from all things Rowling and are now championing for a less controversial franchise to receive a reboot of its own.

The franchise in question would be The Chronicles of Narnia — a collection of memorable movies that revolve around children who venture through the fictional world of Narnia. Despite the first film in the series being released nearly 20 years ago, fantasy fanatics have continued to hold out hopes that a reboot would be brought to fruition.

And if these tweets are of any indication, then fans are insistent on kicking the new Harry Potter series to the curb and waiting for the Narnia reboot that we so desperately deserve.

You know what movie series deserves to be rebooted instead of Harry Potter THE CHRONICLES OF NARNIA DESERVES A REBOOT INSTEAD OF HARRY POTTER !! pic.twitter.com/ifcraJbcSK — ☁️🏹epiphany‎⁷🪞on the street (CW : voltron ) ☁️🏹 (@Memoirsepiphany) April 13, 2023

All this Harry Potter reboot news and I’m just wondering, when is anyone gonna take another crack at The Chronicles of Narnia? — Kyle White (@kylesaxman93) April 13, 2023

Unfortunately, Narnia fans will have to sit back and wait patiently, seeing as nothing has been set in stone about the future of that specific franchise. The majority of Potter fans, however, are understandably in an uproar that the series is happening — with many believing that Max’s show is set to completely tarnish the value of the classic franchise — as if Rowling herself hadn’t done that on her own already.

For those interested, be sure to check back here for future updates on the upcoming Harry Potter series as they become available.