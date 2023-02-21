Every single thing and prominent person is fought over these days, and J.K. Rowling is no exception. The Harry Potter author has received a wide range of scorn for her views on gender in recent years, and apparently, cares little if it hurts her historical legacy.

The 57-year-old makes the comments in the new The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling podcast which made its debut today. The series looks at a number of conflicts through the lens of Rowling’s life and career and, when asked if she is concerned about how she will be remembered, Rowling says to do such a thing is arrogant and the most important thing for her is to just live in the moment now.

“I do not walk around my house, thinking about my legacy. You know, what a pompous way to live your life walking around thinking, ‘what will my legacy be?’ Whatever, I’ll be dead. I care about now. I care about the living.”

The comments were picked up by and reported on by Variety. The outlet’s article also notes Rowling claims to be misunderstood in the series and historically, Rowling has written comments like “if sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased.” Rowling has also claimed trans women are more likely than cisgender women to physically or sexually assault someone in a women’s locker room and this sentiment has drawn harsh criticism from Harry Potter film performers. Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Eddie Redmayne have criticized her, and, as host Megan Phelps-Roper (formerly of the Westboro Baptist Church) explains at the start, it is cross-cultural dislike which sparked the piece.

“What is it about this woman and her work that has captured the ire of very different groups of people across time?”

For those unaware, Rowling was previously scorned by far-right Christian folks over the books. They wanted to ban and burn them and today, they defend her while those who once loved her books are expressing similar, though politically opposite views.

Life is funny like that. In the meantime, The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling is set to last seven episodes. The first two are out now. For those who do not want to listen but still enjoy the Wizarding World, the Hogwarts Legacy game is out now and tries to distance itself from the world’s creator, though, some are not buying into it and even charities are restricting people from playing the thing.