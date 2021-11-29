Fashion heirs fume over ‘painful’ inaccuracies in ‘House of Gucci’

Ridley Scott’s Lady Gaga-led film House of Gucci, in theaters now, is receiving backlash from the real-life subjects depicted in the crime drama: the Gucci family itself.

This all apparently stems from their disagreement over the portrayal of family members in the film, Variety reports.

According to a statement from the heirs of Aldo Gucci, the former chairman of the Gucci brand from 1953 to 1986 (portrayed in the movie by Al Pacino), they’re “a bit disconcerted” over what they claim are inaccurate portrayals in the movie.

“The production of the film did not bother to consult the heirs before describing Aldo Gucci⏤president of the company for 30 years⏤and the members of the Gucci family as thugs, ignorant and insensitive to the world around them,” they were quoted as saying.

The statement went on to remark how the movie shows an attitude to the protagonists of the well-known events “that never belonged to them.”

“This is extremely painful from a human point of view and an insult to the legacy on which the brand is built today,” the statement said.

A number of other issues that the family’s heirs pointed to as being historically inaccurate include Lady Gaga’s Patricia Reggiani being somewhat painted in a sympathetic light despite the real Reggiani being convicted in 1998 for arranging the murder of her husband, Maurizio Gucci, played in the film by Adam Driver.

The Gucci family went on to say that though Reggiani is portrayed as “a victim trying to survive” in a male-dominated, chauvinist corporate culture, “This couldn’t be further from the truth.”

The statement also said that the company has been “inclusive” during its 70-year history, including having female higher-ups at the fashion house during the 1980s, when the movie takes place.

House of Gucci is in theaters now.