Fast & Furious 9 Director’s Cut Includes An Extended Flashback

At 143 minutes long, Fast & Furious 9 was a whole lot of movie to begin with. But the upcoming home video release of the single most successful Hollywood blockbuster to roll out since the end of 2019 is coming armed with a Director’s Cut.

While it’s only an additional seven minutes longer, it’s set to include an extended flashback sequence that deepens the rivalry between Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto and John Cena’s Jakob, a brand new flashback featuring some of The Fast Saga‘s most popular characters, and even more from Cardi B—who showed up in the theatrical edition for a cameo so brief and pointless it was almost laughable.

Fans were surprised at just how heavily F9 relied on flashbacks. No better example exists than when Dom experiences a near-death vision that allows him to take a trip into his own past and review events from a different angle. This logically-questionable section threatened suspension of disbelief given he couldn’t possibly have experienced an alternate viewpoint before. But that’s another story from another time.

One of the fun things for longtime Fast & Furious supporters to witness during the scenes set in the 1990s were the younger versions of familiar names from the earliest days of the series, including Dom, Letty, Mia, Jess and Vince, which might be who the bonus footage focuses on.

In even better news, some of those seven minutes also encompass the climactic third act action sequence, which is the most ludicrous and preposterous nonsense we’ve seen from the franchise yet, meaning that it’s also deliriously entertaining and overblown. Fast & Furious 9 is coming to 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on September 21st, two weeks after it hits VOD, so there’s still a little while to wait for the extras.