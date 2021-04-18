Fast & Furious 9 Theory Explains How Han May’ve Survived Certain Death

Sung Kang’s Han Lue is unique within the Fast & Furious family, in that he’s the only character who didn’t originate within the franchise itself. Both the actor and series veteran Justin Lin confirmed a long time ago that Han is the same person who first appeared in the duo’s 2002 crime thriller Better Luck Tomorrow, which was Lin’s solo directorial debut.

Since then, Han has gone on to become an integral part of the crew, despite being killed off twice. He first met his demise in Tokyo Drift, but the shifting of the timeline meant he was invited back for parts four, five and six, only to die once more. This time, though, Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw was revealed to be the culprit. After Shaw was welcomed into the gang with open arms just one movie later, the #JusticeForHan movement began, culminating in his return from beyond the grave in the upcoming ninth installment.

Dom And Han Share A Moment In New Fast & Furious 9 Photos 1 of 3

We’re not expecting the explanation to make a great deal of sense, especially when Letty’s absence was explained away via an amnesia subplot, but a new theory puts forward a reasonable and incredibly simple explanation nonetheless. The Fast & Furious blockbusters take place in a heightened reality where cars don’t obey the logic of physics or gravity, and Shaw never actually checked if Han’s pulse had stopped, so the theory says he could have just used a gadget to cut through the chassis of his vehicle and escape to safety.

If anything, that feels a little too straightforward for something as preposterous as a Fast & Furious sequel, but there’s just over two months to go until we find out how Han has managed to not only survive, but become a dab hand with a sniper rifle as well.