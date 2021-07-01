Fast & Furious Director Says He Thinks About Hobbs And Shaw All The Time

According to several of the cast members, the tenth and eleventh installments in the Fast & Furious franchise are set to begin shooting early next year in what promises to be a mammoth back-to-back production that draws the main series to a close after more than 20 years.

At this stage, we’re expecting almost everyone to have played a significant part in The Fast Saga to drop by for at least a cameo appearance, and looking at how F9 ended, it’s going to take Dominic Toretto and his family two movies to hunt down Charlize Theron’s Cipher and finally bring the international cyber-criminal to justice.

So far, the only returning face outside of the core crew confirmed to return is Cardi B of all people, although Helen Mirren is firmly on board with the idea of bringing in Michael Caine as the patriarch of the Shaw clan. Based on the ninth chapter’s mid-credits stinger, Jason Statham’s Deckard will have at least some part to play, while Dwayne Johnson’s Luke Hobbs is also believed to be dropping by.

In a new interview, longtime Fast & Furious director Justin Lin admits that he’s constantly thinking about Hobbs & Shaw‘s bald-headed behemoths, and it sounds as though he’s in the midst of figuring out a way to airdrop them back into the mythology.

“I think that’s always been our approach. So many of the conversations I have is about characters that are not even in there, but are still, obviously, they are living and breathing in this universe. On this one, when I came back, I was thinking a lot about Hobbs and Shaw, and all of the other characters. I never think of them as being gone, for sure.”

If Fast & Furious 10 & 11 are filming as one long action extravaganza, then scheduling conflicts could potentially arise. Statham is planning to suit up in his scuba gear for Ben Wheatley’s sequel to The Meg in January of next year, while Johnson is gearing up for Amazon’s festive blockbuster Red One. While we shouldn’t expect the Hobbs & Shaw duo to get a lot of screentime, you’d have to imagine they’ll be involved in at least some capacity.