‘Fast X’ adds a new member to the family mere months before release

A new actor has been added to the cast of Fast X, and it’s an actual “family member” of Vin Diesel’s character Dom Toretto.

Leo Abelo Perry, 10, has been cast as an older version of Toretto’s son, who was kidnapped as an infant in The Fate of the Furious along with his mother Elena Neves (Elsa Pataky) and used as blackmail. At the end of F9, the child is seen living with Dom and Letty at a farmhouse.

Perry has had a few high profile acting gigs in his short career, according to Variety. He played Chip in ABC’s Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, which was presented live. Last year, he appeared in the Disney Plus movie Cheaper by the Dozen, a remake of the original Steve Martin classic.

Perry is also really invested in social issues, which let’s be honest is pretty impressive for a 10-year-old. He started a dance organization to raise awareness about race issues called Dance for Justice. He also has a podcast called The Activators and he heads the Justice Kids for Peace organization (When I was ten I had trouble with Legos).

He started Dance for Justice during the Black Lives Matter protests in the Summer of 2020, after he attended a number of rallies with his mother. He told thethings.com that he wanted to turn something negative into a positive.

“One of [the protests] was pretty scary, but it ended in a dance. I love dancing, and I was like – what if I dance?”

No word yet on whether he’ll be dancing on the set of Fast X.