‘Fast X’ might be the most expensive ‘Fast and Furious’ movie ever made

Things aren’t looking too good for the Fast and Furious series as Fast X, the tenth film in the series, may be the most expensive film to ever be produced in the franchise.

The pre-production for the tenth Fast and Furious film has been in shambles due to multiple changes in the planning and the departure of the film’s former director Justin Lin. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film’s key shooting location has been cut due to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, the villain of the film hasn’t been cast yet, and multiple creative differences have arisen between the producers, cast, and crew.

As of right now, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides is the most expensive film ever made, with an estimated cost of $379 million. Following that are the last three Avengers films (Age of Ultron, Endgame, and Infinity War), and tied for fifth are Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End and Justice League.

According to ComicBook.com, the pre-production of the film could cost Universal Pictures between $600,000 to $1 million per day. In comparison, the first Fast and Furious film cost $38 million, and the eighth film in the franchise, The Fate of The Furious, cost around $250 million.

The Fast and Furious franchise is a film series that consists of action, heists, and street racing. It stars Vin Diesel as Dominic Torretto, a street racer and former criminal. Actors reprising their roles in the upcoming Fast X films are Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, and Charlize Theron.

Fast X is scheduled to be in theaters on May 19, 2023.