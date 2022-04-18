Feast your eyes on a mighty batch of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ images

After much consternation among Marvel Cinematic Universe supporters, today brought the release of the first Thor: Love and Thunder footage, with no prizes for guessing what’s going to be the hottest topic of conversation online for the rest of the day.

Much like Spider-Man: No Way Home before it, the MCU fanbase had been growing increasingly impatient and even a tad frustrated waiting for today for arrive, with the only downside being the relative brevity of the teaser. Of course, a teaser means a full trailer is waiting right around the corner, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is less than three weeks away from hitting the big screen, in a fortunate stroke of coincidence.

Until then, we’ll have to make do with the opening salvo of Love and Thunder‘s marketing, which is fine by us. With that in mind, you can check out a hefty batch of hi-res images from the footage below.

There was no Gorr the God Butcher, but when Taika Waititi has Christian goddamned Bale up his sleeve as the villain of a blockbuster comic book adaptation, it’s no surprise he’s holding off an leaning into the comedy to start the buildup in earnest.

Bale doesn’t really do anything for laughs, though, so it’ll be very interesting to discover how he approaches his performance in the weird, wild, wonderful, and always wacky world of Thor: Love and Thunder, especially with the Guardians of the Galaxy along for the ride to provide even more irreverence and one-liners.