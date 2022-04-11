Marvel fans have been waiting for that Thor: Love and Thunder trailer for many months now, and with Taika Waititi’s long-anticipated sequel recently setting an annoying precedence in that regard, patience is running really slim within the fandom. Luckily, Chris Hemsworth’s Indian voiceover actor has gone out of his way to show us light at the end of the tunnel, revealing that the trailer is finally ready for release.

Gaurav Chopra, the voice actor behind Thor for the Indian dub of the movie, has recently announced via his Instagram page that the first trailer is good to go. You can check out his original IG Story below.

Starring Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Chris Pratt in their respective MCU roles, Love and Thunder will reintroduce us to Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, only instead of a scientist, the character will be picking up Mjolnir and adopting her Mighty Thor persona. There’ll be a slew of newcomers, too, like Christian Bale who’ll be bringing Gorr the God Butcher — a supervillain associated with Odinson in the comics — to life on the big screens.

Going off of that premise alone, if it could be called that, anticipation is high for Waititi’s sequel, and considering the success of Ragnarok, the expectations mirror that hype completely.

The only catch is that we have less than three months until the movie premieres in theaters on July 8 and Marvel has refused to release the trailer. The MCU schedule has admittedly been packed to the brim with the likes of Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness recently, but it’s nonetheless mildly infuriating that we don’t even know what to expect from the fourth Thor installment.

If Gaurav Chopra has it right, though, that problem will soon be amended.