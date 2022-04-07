‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ sets an MCU record that’s infuriating fans

Thor: Love and Thunder is almost here, and much to the disappointment of fans, it has broken a longstanding Marvel Cinematic Universe record.

With 91 days until release, the next installment in the Thor series has become the MCU film with the shortest distance between the first trailer being revealed and the movie launching in theaters. Worse yet, there’s no sign for fans on when the maiden footage will be coming, and they’re not happy about it.

Among the 27 films that currently comprise the MCU, the average window of time between footage being shown and the launch of a movie is between 142 and 204 days, according to The Direct. Thor: Love and Thunder is at 91 days, which is now lower than the previous record-holder The Incredible Hulk.

Back in 2008, The Incredible Hulk aired its first trailer just 93 days before the movie hit theaters. While Thor has taken the record, it could be set even lower if the radio silence continues.

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to launch on July 8. With the countdown now on, Chris Hemsworth recently announced the promotional tour for the movie had begun by sharing an image of himself, co-star Tessa Thompson, and director Taika Waititi.

Internet sleuths believe that there is more to this image than it would seem. In the photo, each of the stars is holding up different fingers which some claim is hinting at digits in the date on which a trailer could launch. The suspected date is April 11, but nothing has been confirmed.

Fans will have to sit tight and wait, then, but it shouldn’t be long until we finally get our first look at the upcoming blockbuster.