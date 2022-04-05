Did the Thor cast just reveal the day of the Love and Thunder trailer?

It seems like every time one opens up Twitter lately Thor: Love and Thunder is trending. Sadly, it’s almost always for the same reason — another week has passed and fans have, yet again, found themselves completely surrounded by NO TRAILER. Sadly, yesterday’s announcement via social media that the movie’s press tour was already underway, though with no trailer even on the horizon, brought more frustration than fulfillment.

However, some internet sleuths think they may have stumbled onto a secret “code” slipped into the photo of Thor actor Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson aka Valkyrie, and director Taika Waititi that has accompanied nearly every official announcement of the tour. Of course, this isn’t necessarily anything written in stone, just something that may be a hint of when we’ll finally get a trailer.

they always put little clips of the trailer before press tour interviews AND they’ll have nothing to talk about in the interviews if there is no public information about the movie which means the thor: love and thunder trailer must be coming out really soon pic.twitter.com/TJVOxfyr2w — iris (@lokivariants) April 4, 2022

It isn’t as if Marvel fans are obsessive or anything, is it?

However, this could be an actual clue. Waititi is well known for his cheeky sense of humor and the way the photo is set up just may be a nod and a wink.

11.4.22 – Trailer Thor Love and Thunder. pic.twitter.com/LrjxxIJlnw — ScreenSavers (@ScreenSaversID) April 5, 2022

Note the different hand signals each person is flashing. Waititi holds up one finger on each hand. Hemsworth holds up four fingers (admittedly, in Rock and Roll Devil Horns), while Thompson sports a set of peace signs. Could this be read as 11 (two ones), 4 (four fingers), 22 (two sets of two fingers)? Well, of course it can, giving us 11/4/22 as the potential release date for the long, LONG-awaited trailer.

(American fans: Never fear. This doesn’t mean the trailer hits in November, four months after the movie opens. Waititi and Hemsworth — and the majority of the world, really — uses Day/Month/Year notation, instead of the inexplicable Month/Day/Year notation used in the U.S.).

If the theory is true, fans have less than a week to go before they can actually get a glimpse of some actual Love and Thunder footage to satiate themselves until the July release.

Or not. Sadly, it’s just a glassy-eyed internet theory at this point. We can only hope that it turns into a legitimate prophecy on April 11.