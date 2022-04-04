Chris Hemsworth begins ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ press tour

Chris Hemsworth just made a major announcement on his Instagram: the press tour for Thor: Love and Thunder has officially started. And while that still probably won’t assuage the Asgard-sized mountain of fans clamoring to see a new trailer, it’s at least something folks can sink their teeth into and enjoy before the inevitable release of the trailer sometime between now and the movie’s (fast approaching) release.

The post features Hemsworth, his co-star Tessa Thompson, aka Valkyrie, and Blood and Thunder director Taika Waititi all flashing a variety of hand signs (Hemsworth favoring the traditional Rock and Roll devil horns with Thompson going the more traditional peace sign route and Waititi showing that something is presumably still number one). Hemsworth writes that the team is together to do “Some long lead press for Thor Love And Thunder with these two wonderful humans. A day full of wackiness and hilarity. Get ready folks this films gonna be wild!!”

🔨 95 days to go until #THOR 4 arrives and NO TRAILER. WHERE. IS. IT!?!? pic.twitter.com/7r4oAvzMvz — Popcorn for Breakfast (@pfb_podcast) April 4, 2022

Thor fans will no doubt be pleased to see at least some sign of momentum for the film despite weeks of waiting for the film’s trailer. Waititi didn’t help anybody’s anxiety last month when he admitted Love and Thunder was “still not finished.” Even the social media team for Amazon’s superheroes series The Boys made a direct-to-social-media plea for a trailer release.

A trailer for a trailer, @TaikaWaititi? Where's Thor: Love and Thunder? pic.twitter.com/cPxvRlisNF — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) March 16, 2022

Some fans are theorizing they may not get a look at a trailer until Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters next month. Others believe the new Thor trailer might even include footage that would spoil either Doctor Strange or the ongoing Disney Plus series, Moon Knight.

Whatever the reason, fans can at least look forward to a quip or two by Hemsworth et al during the upcoming junket. Perhaps even the tight-lipped Waititi may offer a better clue of when fans will get their first glimpse of Thor’s latest MCU chapter.

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8.