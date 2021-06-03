U.S. Federal Court Calls Star Wars Sequel Trilogy Mediocre And Schlocky

Some fans will never reconcile themselves with the fact the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy didn’t deliver what they were expecting, even though there’s a sizeable portion of the audience who thought it did.

The Force Awakens was bathed in the warm glow of nostalgia, and was the cinematic equivalent of catching up with an old friend or relative you’d not seen for a long time, so you let any minor issues you had with them slide. However, The Last Jedi was either the best or worst entry in the entire franchise depending on who you asked, with Rian Johnson’s bold deviations from the mythology generating equal amounts of enthusiasm and vitriol.

The Rise of Skywalker, meanwhile, faced impossible expectations as the conclusion to a nine-film saga dating back over 40 years, but even then, it still resoundingly failed to deliver on either its promise or potential. Clearly, the effects of the Sequel Trilogy will continue to reverberate around the fandom for a long time to come, especially after the movies were named in a class action lawsuit against ConAgra Foods, Inc. for using a misleading “100% Natural” label on Wesson Oil, as you can read below.

“Simply put, Richardson — the new owner of Wesson Oil — can resume using the “100% Natural” label at any time it wishes, thereby depriving the class of any value theoretically afforded by the injunction. ConAgra thus essentially agreed not to do something over which it lacks the power to do. That is like George Lucas promising no more mediocre and schlocky Star Wars sequels shortly after selling the franchise to Disney. Such a promise would be illusory.”

Judge Kenneth K. Lee has now gone on record and officially committed the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy to the history books as “mediocre and schlocky” as a matter of law in the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, which is a turn of events that even the most ardent critics of Episodes VII, VIII and IX couldn’t possibly have seen coming, although it does further reinforce the notion that people from every imaginable walk of life have their own opinions on the trio of sci-fi blockbusters.