‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ star reveals he met with Marvel Studios

Jamie Dornan has resigned himself to the fact that his starring role in the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy is always going to be hanging over his head, and he’s made peace with it. In most cases, playing the lead in a franchise that earned over $1.3 billion at the box office would do wonders for any actor’s career, but the literary adaptations were widely panned by critics despite their commercial success.

Of course, those to have followed Dornan will be fully aware that there are many more strings to his bow, with appearances in film and television projects including Synchronic, Barb and Star Go to Vista del Mar, The Fall, and current awards season favorite Belfast showcasing a dynamic and versatile performer capable of playing it straight or sinister, while his comic timing is sorely underrated.

Throw in the fact that he’s tall, jacked and handsome, and the 39-year-old is the ideal blueprint of what Kevin Feige would look for when it comes to casting a major part in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As chance would have it, Dornan revealed during an interview with the New York Times that he’d held a meeting with the architect of the world’s biggest franchise.

That’s about as far as the information goes, and Marvel no doubt holds plenty of meetings that never get revealed publicly, so for now we’ll have to wait and see what the future holds for Dornan.