‘Fighter’ movie OTT release date, confirmed

Folks who haven’t yet gotten into Indian cinema should probably start soon, because those of us who have are having a blast. And to make our lives better, here comes Fighter, straight from Bollywood to our screens.

Despite the mixed reviews from critics, a large percentage of people who sat down to watch this movie seem to enjoy it for what it is — an entertaining, action-packed aerial ride. From War and Pathaan‘s director, Siddharth Anand, Fighter followed in the footsteps of HanuMan to become one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2024. Granted, it is still nowhere near the smashing global success that was RRR — but it’s not every day that we get movies like that. Still, many consider this Top Gun-esque spectacle worth a watch, and now it’s about to reach an even wider audience.

After its theatrical debut on Jan. 25, Fighter is finally ready to hit the small screen. This means that those who haven’t had the chance to watch it (or who wish to rewatch it), will be able to do so very soon. However, it won’t be available on just any streaming platform.

When and how to watch Fighter on streaming

According to industry insiders, and as reported by Deccan Chronicle, Fighter is expected to release on March 21 on Netflix. The service has recently acquired the streaming rights to the movie, so if you want to watch it, you should start thinking about getting a Netflix subscription, if you don’t have one already. That said, it’s worth mentioning that there hasn’t been an official announcement about Fighter‘s streaming debut, so keep an eye out for it.

