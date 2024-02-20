‘HanuMan’ OTT release date and time, confirmed

For superhero fans who feel like Marvel and DC’s best days are behind us, India is the place to look out for. After recent hits such as Minnal Murali and RRR, the country continues to bet on flashy action films and now, it’s time for HanuMan. Truth be told, most Western folks haven’t always paid close attention to Indian films (or any films that don’t come in English, for that matter), but times are changing.

With the smashing success that was RRR, the world seems to have finally opened its eyes to the merits of this country’s entertainment industry. And yes, I know that RRR isn’t exactly a superhero movie, but it does toe that line several times — plus, the physical abilities of its two main characters are nothing short of super. What matters here, though, is that Telugu cinema has been excelling at crafting visual spectacles, which sets the bar for HanuMan incredibly high.

Announced in 2021, this film follows Hanumanthu, a man who acquires and uses the power of Hanuman to protect the fictional village of Anjanadri. Although the premise sounds exactly like that of any other superhero origin movie, the critical and box office responses to HanuMan are enough to tell us that no action fan should skip it. Since it premiered in theaters on Jan. 12, the film has gained tremendous popularity, which will surely continue to grow once it becomes available to a wider audience on digital.

When does HanuMan come out on digital?

According to some reports, HanuMan is set to have its digital release on March 2, although the exact time remains unknown. Folks will be able to watch it on the Indian streaming platform ZEE5, and yes, that includes those who can’t speak Telugu. Along with the report about its release, it has also been said that the film will be made available in several different languages, such as English, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and Hindi.

That said, you should keep in mind that this information may be subject to change. An official announcement is said to be just around the corner, but until it comes, it’s best not to get our hopes too high. Still, it’s hard not to get excited at the prospect of being able to enjoy HanuMan from the comfort of our own homes. It won’t beat the theater experience but I’m sure that it’ll be worth the while.

While you wait for this digital release, though, why not catch up on other superhero movies? The world is wide, and there are plenty of incredible options outside of your country’s borders.