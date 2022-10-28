Film fans ponder which movies would be improved by Nick Fury showing up in a post-credits scene

We all remember that special moment back in 2008, when we got completely caught off guard by the mysterious post-credits scene at the end of the first Iron Man movie, in which Nick Fury, played by Samuel L. Jackson, sat down with protagonist Tony Stark to talk about the Avengers Initiative. What followed was arguably the largest pop culture phenomenon in the last decade; one that looks primed to continue spilling into the next.

But what if it wasn’t Iron Man that housed that faithful cameo? What if it was Donnie Darko? What if it was The Fifth Element? What if, God forbid, it was Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas?

Such questions bring to mind an infinitely perverted, yet possibly just-as-entertaining roster for one of history’s premier superhero teams, and when given the opportunity to pitch their own candidates for this amalgamation of misfits, Twitter proved to be locked and loaded with hilarious pitches.

What movie would be made the funniest by having Samuel L. Jackson show up at the end to recruit the main character to the Avengers Initiative?



I'll go first: Psycho — Have You Seen The Ghost Of Sean (@StorySlug) October 27, 2022

Not even the perilous waters faced by the eponymous Titanic would deter Fury from acquiring what would no doubt be a crucial piece of the puzzle.

Fury shows up out of nowhere and rows a boat up to Rose while she’s still floating on that thing — Lone Biker of the Apocalypse (@SlayerNortyOG) October 28, 2022

One advantage of hand-picking your team from any movie you want means you can really nail down some specialists; knowing this, Fury would be extra careful to shore up the division that deals with the supernatural.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Hellraiser.https://t.co/CoY0iE1hJe — Paul Bamford (@paulbam3) October 28, 2022

Some answers proved to be too unironically exciting to even laugh about.

The Princess Bride pic.twitter.com/j3FdTFf1eE — Eerie Eddie from NYC (@Eddie_NYC) October 27, 2022

One user did all of Fury’s legwork for him.

The Lord of the Rings, either the animated one of the live action Peter Jackson one

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

The Craft

The Shining

James Cameron's Avatar

Jurassic Park — Red Violet Witchcraft 🎃C0MMS OPEN 🎨 (@RedVioletPanda) October 28, 2022

And while the canon Avengers team may have had a Hulk, Twitter’s rendition has a Johnny.

Indeed, this is one of those questions that doesn’t just live rent free in one’s head; this is one which we would actively pay for its continued presence. Naturally, the next step is to take a page out of @RedVioletPanda’s book and compile a full team of film protagonists to form the most unhinged Avengers roster possible. Happy drafting, fellow Fury’s.