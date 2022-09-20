Film fans shocked and appalled after one of the year’s best movies get shut out of the Oscars

Even though the Academy Awards are a long way away, and Oscar-baiting season hasn’t even kicked off in earnest on domestic shores, it looks as though we already have our first major controversy after the insanely popular blockbuster RRR was snubbed as India’s submission in the Best International Film category.

If you’ve been anywhere near any device with an internet connection this year, then you’ll be fully aware that the utterly bonkers and absolutely delightful 182-minute epic has comfortably become one of the year’s most talked-about films, which ranges from earning upwards of $150 million at the box office, before scoring major viewership numbers after being added to Netflix.

An unhinged blend of action, drama, romance, comedy, and outright slapstick, a huge volume of RRR supporters were expecting it to be nailed-on for a nomination at the very least. As you can see from the reactions below, then, the mood has definitely soured, but the focus has now shifted towards the Telegu spectacular pulling a Parasite and receiving recognition in the general categories instead.

#RRRMovie can still be submitted directly in all possible categories including Best Picture.



FFI stupidity made sure we miss out on nomination in INTL film category.



Craze from the west. CHINA, JAPAN, 28 other countries release will keep our #RRRForOscars campaign alive. pic.twitter.com/AqICwQ8nj8 — Roasters Hustle (@RoastersHustle) September 20, 2022

Ridiculous decision to send #ChhelloShow as the Indian entry for the Oscars. It is a self-indulgent movie that played to an empty cinema when I saw it at a festival. #RRRMovie and #JrNTR have generated so much buzz globally, and stood a real chance. 😡#RRRForOscars — Asjad Nazir (@asjadnazir) September 20, 2022

I wish and Pray #RRR gets nominated for the Best Picture category in the main section just like #Parasite .. Unbelievable Global appreciation for #RRRMovie should not go in vain.. https://t.co/tX0A3znEZG — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) September 20, 2022

Just a reminder that #RRRMovie isn't the best Indian film of the year, it's the BEST FILM of the year. Full stop. pic.twitter.com/Q0HHFBMlHm — J Hurtado (@HatefulJosh) September 20, 2022

Like #Parasite , #RRRMovie can still be nominated for Best Picture and other categories in the main section.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 20, 2022

Now everyone around the world will start noticing this movie. Free promotion given by RRR's fame. Everyone around the globe was looking forward to see #RRRmovie getting nominated. pic.twitter.com/NxjPXX9Gu9 — Rick Sulgie (@Aloydinkan) September 20, 2022

Anyone who hasn’t watched this yet..what r u waiting for? Go f*ck your self and watch right now if possible in theatre and sanctify your life’s precious 3 hours of time and atone/redeem 3years of your sins. #RRR #RRRMovie https://t.co/uk7iMovoRQ — The Indestructible (💙,🧡) (@SSNU706) September 11, 2022

These absolute idiots who select Indian Oscar movie every year are so out of touch. #RRRMovie and #JRNTR have generated major excitement around the world and are on the radar of voters, whilst most Indians even haven't heard of very average film #ChhelloShow #RRRForOscars — Asjad Nazir (@asjadnazir) September 20, 2022

There’s an air of disbelief on Film Twitter right now, and understandably so. RRR has been dominating the discussion and the discourse for months, and nobody really expected anything else to be pushed as India’s major contender, especially when Last Film Show hasn’t captured many imaginations.

RRR was genuine cultural event and an international phenomenon, so this one really boggles the mind a little bit. A Best Picture nomination may be just too far out of reach, so the backlash is only just getting started.