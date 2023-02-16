Final ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ trailer promises a globe-trotting, body-dropping roller coaster of a time

Much like the eponymous hitman himself, nothing can stop the John Wick franchise from continuing its full-steam-ahead domination of the world of action films, especially with Chapter 4‘s theatrical bow getting nearer and nearer with every passing day.

We’ll be strapping in for the long haul with Chapter 4, given the film’s recent runtime reveal of two hours and 49 minutes, a record for the franchise. But, if the movie’s most recent and final trailer is any indication, not a second of it is going to be wasted, and its runtime record is looking more and more likely to be joined by a second record of the body count variety.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will, of course, continue the high-octane plight of John Wick (Keanu Reeves) who, under the cover of his assumed status as a dead man, is all but ready to wage war against the High Table, a council of the world’s most powerful crime lords who were hoping that Wick’s death was a bit more permanent. With the help of the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburn), Wick will once again hope to earn his freedom from the underworld, regardless of how many hearts need to stop beating for that to happen.

The franchise has grown into one of the most lucrative cinematic mythologies of the modern era, and with at least three more properties, namely John Wick: Chapter 5 and spinoffs Ballerina and The Continental, in the pipeline, we don’t think Keanu Reeves’ most storied series that isn’t called The Matrix will be slowing down any time soon.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will release to theaters on March 24.