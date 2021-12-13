Final ‘Scream’ poster lines up all the suspects

In just one month’s time, the Scream franchise will be back in theaters for its fifth installment. Simply titled Scream, the relaunch of the meta-horror/comedy series is set to continue the saga from previous films, bringing back Neve Campbell, David Arquette and Courteney Cox as Sidney Prescott, Dewey Riley, and Gale Weathers return to Woodsboro for another bout of copycat serial killings. But who is behind the Ghostface mask this time? This new final poster for the movie swears that it’s one of the following characters.

The poster, which was first unveiled by IGN this Monday morning, brings together (almost) the film’s entire cast, uniting the three returning leads with the next generation of victims and killers. Under the shadow of Ghostface, Sidney is flanked by Gale and Dewey and newcomers Jack Quaid as Richie and Melissa Barrera as Sam Carpenter, who appears to be the franchise’s new final girl.

Also showcased on the poster are Jenna Ortega, Marley Shelton (reprising her role as Judy Hicks from Scream 4), Mason Gooding, Dylan Minnette, Mikey Madison, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar. Some of these folks may die, some may survive, but as the tagline teases, one of them is a murderer. “The killer is on this poster,” it promises.

The only major member of the cast not featured on this poster is Kyle Gallner. Does that mean he’s off the hook as a suspect or is he deliberately not included because he’s actually the one in the Ghostface costume? As for the OG trio, the marketing has tried its all to make us wonder if one of them could break bad this time, but could that really happen? Has all the death she’s witnessed finally made Sid snap?

We don’t have too much longer to wonder as Scream finally opens in theaters on Jan. 14, 2022.