Final Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Trailer Said To Be Imminent

It seems the third and final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is imminent.

At least, that’s according to a trailer listing from the British Board of Film Classification, which has uploaded a certificate for ‘trailer c’ of Episode IX, which will seemingly clock in at precisely two minutes and 16 seconds.

If true, Disney and Lucasfilm will likely hold fire until early October – for the record, The Last Jedi received its third and final trailer on October 10th, so we imagine the Powers That Be will adhere to a similar timeline – though if it’s anything like the D23 special look, it’ll send the Internet into a tailspin.

Let’s not forget that last month’s reel of footage contained a shot of Rey in full-blown Sith mode, wielding what appeared to be a dual red lightsaber not dissimilar to the one made famous by Darth Maul all those years ago. Was it a Force dream? Some spooky premonition? Or a revelation about Rey’s true fate? We can’t be sure.

We can, however, speculate as to when (and how) The Rise of Skywalker‘s final trailer will be released online. An early October launch appears to be the most likely corridor, while there’ve been rumblings that Disney has already reserved its slot on ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Again, there is a precedent for said strategy – both The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi enjoyed their big trailer reveals on MNF, so there’s every chance Disney is plotting a similar release schedule for Episode IX.

The legend comes to an end when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lights up theaters all over the world on December 20th. That means there are now fewer than 100 days separating us from Episode IX‘s big debut, and we can hardly wait.