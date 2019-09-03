Lucasfilm has released a new official synopsis for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. At D23, we got a new trailer for the incoming Episode IX which hiked up our hype for the movie even more than it already was and now that we’re only four months away from its arrival, the studio has seen fit to give us another tease at what’s to come.

I say tease as it really doesn’t reveal much about the plot. However, the last sentence may be worth mulling over as it promises “new legends” and a “final battle for freedom.”

“Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in U.S. theaters on December 20.”

We can presume that the new legends are Rey, Finn, Poe and their friends as they save the galaxy once again and get their names etched into the stars for their troubles, just as Luke, Leia and Han did in the Original Trilogy. And as for the final battle, that makes it sound like the age-old conflict between the Light and Dark sides of the Force will be put to an end for good. Which seems fitting seeing as this is the concluding installment of the Skywalker saga.

J.J. Abrams has already discussed the pressure he felt in having to wrap up the story that began over 40 years ago, revealing that creator George Lucas was even consulted so that the filmmakers could really get to the heart of what Star Wars is all about. Exactly what that is and how that informed the plot we don’t yet know, but Lucasfilm might not be keen to sort out all the galaxy’s problems, as it’ll make it difficult to do more movies in the future. Maybe it all boils down to stopping Emperor Palpatine once and for all?

One way or another, we’ll know soon enough, as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker blasts into theaters on December 20th and promises to be a fitting end to the Skywalker saga.