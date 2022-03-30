First ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ reactions praise a much-needed improvement

Ever since The Crimes of Grindelwald turned out to be the lowest-grossing and worst-reviewed installment in the entire Wizarding World expanded universe, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore has been pinpointed as a make-or-break moment for the prequel series.

Nobody asked for five mega budget blockbusters based on a slim fictional textbook that was originally written solely to raise money for charity, but Warner Bros. decided to give them to us anyway. It would help if Fantastic Beasts had enjoyed nothing but plain sailing throughout its existence, but that certainly hasn’t been the case.

If it isn’t the backlash over Johnny Depp being fired and replaced by Mads Mikkelsen, then it’s J.K. Rowling putting her foot in her mouth virtually every time she opens it, with Ezra Miller generating headlines for all the wrong reasons once again after being arrested for disorderly conduct.

On the plus side, the first reactions to The Secrets of Dumbledore have made their way online following last night’s premiere, and it sounds as though David Yates has managed to drag the franchise out of the mire to a certain extent.

#FantasticBeastsTheSecretsOfDumbledore is an improvement on the sequel, even if it only fleetingly recaptures the magic. Mads Mikkelsen is a huge upgrade, but the MVP is Jessica Williams's Lally. It's just overstuffed and unsure if it's a Beasts film or a Harry Potter film. pic.twitter.com/65HeyIgeXb — Ian Sandwell (@ian_sandwell) March 29, 2022

#SecretsOfDumbledore is a magical menagerie of homages to the Potter films, boasting a new slate of wondrous creatures and mythos.@FantasticBeasts 3 rectifies fans' biggest qualms with FB2, offering answers, groundbreaking moments, & epic battles in this love letter to misfits. pic.twitter.com/VlZlQDgCj5 — Xandra Harbet (@XandraHarbet) March 29, 2022

After watching it for the second time tonight, #FantasticBeasts #SecretsOfDumbledore is a very enjoyable film that I am sure I will want to re-watch a few more times. And obsessive Harry Potter fans will find more questions than answers in this movie. pic.twitter.com/m4HAq5FjPB — The Rowling Library (@rowlinglibrary) March 29, 2022

The #SecretsOfDumbledore is an exciting and enjoyable Wizarding World adventure. Thankfully, leagues above the previous, it’s probably the best Fantastic Beasts so far. Great character work, fun adventure, and amazing duels. Fans should really enjoy this one! pic.twitter.com/M56qR8L0KC — Dave Lee (@daveleedwnundr) March 29, 2022

I just went to an early screening of #FantasticBeasts #TheSecretsOfDumbledore and it was a lot of fun and a VAST improvement over #TheCrimesOfGrindelwald. Highly recommend if you're a #HarryPotter fan!



***There's also a great gay moment in the film as well!*** pic.twitter.com/Ny95QoHlQL — Marshall Weinbaum (@MovieMarshall) March 30, 2022

Saw #TheSecretsOfDumbledore – new #FantasticBeasts film. It was intriguing to see how ‘God-like’ headmaster had is life shortcomings. Interesting parallels with #HarryPotter. Progressive LGBTQIA+ representation in #WizardingWorld franchise. Full review on @FilmeShilmy 5th April! pic.twitter.com/1iYmOpQa7h — Anuj Radia (@AnujRadia) March 29, 2022

The real test will be how high The Secrets of Dumbledore flies at the box office, especially with the pandemic still a factor. Throw in the planned boycotts being touted by Depp supporters and Rowling detractors alike, and it’ll be very interesting to see how the 11th installment in the fantasy saga fares among the general public.

It would be a disaster were Warner Bros. to end up taking a severe financial hit, and may even raise questions about the concluding fourth and fifth chapters, which don’t even have scripts yet.