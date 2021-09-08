Kate Siegel has been married to filmmaker Mike Flanagan since 2016, and as an actress by trade, she’s naturally ended up collaborating with her spouse on a number of projects. The pair have partnered up on Oculus, Hush, Ouija: Origin of Evil, Gerald’s Game, The Haunting of Hill House, sequel series The Haunting of Bly Manor and this month’s Midnight Mass, but it’s not as if the star leans entirely on her husband to keep her career moving.

As well as landing a plum supporting role in HBO’s episodic adaptation of The Time Traveler’s Wife, Siegel has yet another outing in the horror genre coming up. Hypnotic, not to be confused with Robert Rodriguez’s high concept sci-fi thriller with Ben Affleck, is coming to Netflix on October 27th.

The plot finds a woman on a quest for self-improvement, who ends up enlisting a renowned hypnotist for assistance, before she soon discovers that her sessions have yielded dark, dangerous and deadly consequences. The first images from Hypnotic have now been revealed, and you can check them out below.

First Hypnotic Images Reveal Netflix's Upcoming Horror Movie 1 of 5

Matt Angel and Suzanne Coote direct, and they’re no strangers to Netflix original horror having helmed 2018’s The Night House with Dylan Minnette, while they also co-wrote the screenplay with Richard D’Ovidio. Jason O’Mara and Dulé Hill co-star in what’s set to be a big hit for the streamer, based on nothing but the fact Hypnotic is a horror title debuting four days before Halloween.