First Matrix: Resurrections Photos Reveal Old And New Faces

At long last, the marketing campaign for The Matrix: Resurrections is ready to spring into life, and it’s about time. After all, the long-awaited return of Keanu Reeves’ Neo is coming to theaters and HBO Max on December 22nd, so we were about due our first look at the sequel.

That’s exactly what we’ve got, with Warner Bros. revealing the trailer teaser ahead of the full-length promo’s debut on Thursday. Of course, it doesn’t take long for the internet to dig a little deeper into such a high-profile project, and a spate of images from Resurrections has now arrived online for your perusal, which you can check out below.

First Images From The Matrix: Resurrections Reveal Old And New Faces 1 of 8

Click to skip













MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

There’s not a whole lot to glean from the stills that we didn’t already know, although it does at least appear to confirm that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is indeed playing a young version of Morpheus. There’s also a silhouetted Trinity and franchise newcomer Jonathan Groff experiencing the same sort of difficulties with his mouth Neo experienced at the hands of Agent Smith back in 1999, so it’s all very interesting.

The visuals look suitably luscious, and with just a couple of days to go until we get a real look at what Lana Wachowski has in store, this should be enough to tide over those growing impatient waiting for The Matrix: Resurrections, at least for a while.