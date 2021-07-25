First Jungle Cruise Reactions Call It Pirates Of The Caribbean Meets The Mummy

Capturing lightning in a bottle is a difficult thing to do, and if the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise couldn’t manage to hit the same heights as the first installment in four sequels hit by the law of diminishing returns, then what chance does any other would-be franchise have?

We’ve already seen Disney try and bolt the formula onto the Western in The Lone Ranger, a much sandier setting in Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time and the magical fantasy of The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, all of which were critical and commercial disappointments. However, the first reactions to Jungle Cruise are rolling in, and it looks as though the Mouse House could be on to a winner.

Not only is the effects-heavy fantasy headlined by Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt drawing comparisons to Pirates of the Caribbean, but it’s also bringing 1999’s The Mummy to mind, which is great news for audiences when the old school adventure with Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz remains a perennial cult favorite and as re-watchable as ever 20 years later.

Disney's #JungleCruise is an absolute delight! It's funny, full of derring do and reminds me of classic adventure movies from my childhood. Emily Blunt, @TheRock and @jackwhitehall are having a blast and it shows! Serious Romancing the Stone vibes and I'm absolutely here for it! pic.twitter.com/hK0yu7UGMK — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) July 25, 2021

After watching #junglecruise now understand why @TheRock wanted Jaume Collet-Serra to direct #BlackAdam. ‘Jungle Cruise’ is such a fun adventure that works for all ages. Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson have fantastic chemistry & it’s loaded with nods to ride. Thumbs way up. pic.twitter.com/Ljf2MqzE5F — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 25, 2021

#JungleCruise is everything that a lover of the theme park ride could hope for! Love the nods to the ride. #EmilyBlunt and #DwayneJohnson are a delightful duo. The villains are entertaining. The action is exciting. So much fun, all around!@JungleCruise @TheRock pic.twitter.com/DJvCj6hGhE — Christina Radish (@ChristinaRadish) July 25, 2021

#JungleCruise legit feels like a theme park ride — and I like rides quite a bit. Had a good time with the mythology and the action, but the biggest winner of the bunch here is the cast chemistry. Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson and Jack Whitehall are mighty charming together. pic.twitter.com/ItBirVrcGd — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) July 25, 2021

#JungleCruise is an epic adventure – a throwback blockbuster we’ve been missing, a la THE MUMMY (99), PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN, THE AFRICAN QUEEN & ROMANCING THE STONE rolled into 1. A thrill ride you’ll want to see repeatedly. The most fun you’ll have at the movies all Summer. pic.twitter.com/GdX3NK6FQE — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) July 25, 2021

#JungleCruise swings for the fences with a grand and over-the-top film that knows exactly what it is. Director Jaume Collet-Serra’s horror roots shines through with some impressive creature designs – horror fans will be delighted with the darker portions of this film. pic.twitter.com/tDz9nZwQiK — Shannon 🎃🍭 @ Screaming into the Void (@shannon_mcgrew) July 25, 2021

Jungle Cruise is Indiana Jones meets Pirates of the Caribbean meets Stephen Sommers’ The Mummy. And while it is one of the better films of the summer, it is not without its flaws including being a bit too long, poor character development, and some questionable editing choices. — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) July 25, 2021

I watched #JungleCruise today. @TheRock's been saying for two years that it's inspired by Indiana Jones, Romancing the Stone, and African Queen, and that's exactly the way it plays. It's super fun, with lots of heart, and after the first 10 minutes you'll be locked in. More plz. pic.twitter.com/HXczcwOieA — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) July 25, 2021

Really loved #JungleCruise, a rollicking, spirited adventure that honors the original attraction while forging its own distinct, mystical path. @TheRock and Blunt have undeniable chemistry and the @ILMVFX are truly dazzling. Doesn’t quite reach “Pirates” heights but comes close. pic.twitter.com/a5U96gTVti — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) July 25, 2021

Got to see #JungleCruise last night! It's a fun movie. People are going to say it has Romancing the Stone vibes, which it does. To me, though, it's got 1999's #TheMummy all over it, with Emily Blunt as Brandon Fraser's character. And yes, this obviously means I dug it. — Vanessa Armstrong (@vfarmstrong) July 25, 2021

I had a good time with JUNGLE CRUISE, which aspires for, and mostly captures, the frothy thrills of the 1999 MUMMY and the first PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN. Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt have killer chemistry. Edgar Ramirez plays a man made entirely of snakes. You know, cinema. — Jacob Hall (@JacobSHall) July 25, 2021

Jungle Cruise is coming to theaters and Disney Plus Premier Access on Friday, and a hybrid release probably means it won’t be able to maximize its undoubted box office potential. However, if Black Widow can score $60 million from streaming sales in a single weekend, then you’d have to image a big budget blockbuster starring Dwayne Johnson should be able to perform to a similar standard.

It wouldn’t be unfair to say that a lot of folks weren’t expecting much from Jungle Cruise, but if the finished product matches the early reactions then we could have a sleeper hit on our hands that offers ideal summer movie fun.