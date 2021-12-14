First ‘No Way Home’ reactions call it the best ‘Spider-Man’ movie ever
Now that the world premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home is over, the embargo has been lifted and reactions are now flooding the internet, if you want to go into the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster completely cold, you’re best turning off any and all notifications or mentions connected to the movie.
Tom Holland’s third solo outing as the friendly neighborhood superhero has been riding a wave of buzz and momentum that we haven’t seen since Avengers: Endgame, and that’s comfortably going to translate into a bonanza of box office dollars.
However, all the money in the world doesn’t mean all that much if the finished product isn’t up to scratch. Luckily, the first batch of No Way Home reviews are showering the film in praise, with many dubbing it as the best Spider-Man adventure we’ve ever seen.
Fans are going to love it regardless of the critics think, even if expectations for Spider-Man: No Way Home have been building to dangerously high levels. The good news is that it looks to have delivered on the undoubted potential and then some, which sets audiences up for a great time at the theater over the coming weeks, because you can guarantee one viewing isn’t going to be anywhere near enough for a lot of people.