First ‘No Way Home’ reactions call it the best ‘Spider-Man’ movie ever

Now that the world premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home is over, the embargo has been lifted and reactions are now flooding the internet, if you want to go into the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster completely cold, you’re best turning off any and all notifications or mentions connected to the movie.

Tom Holland’s third solo outing as the friendly neighborhood superhero has been riding a wave of buzz and momentum that we haven’t seen since Avengers: Endgame, and that’s comfortably going to translate into a bonanza of box office dollars.

However, all the money in the world doesn’t mean all that much if the finished product isn’t up to scratch. Luckily, the first batch of No Way Home reviews are showering the film in praise, with many dubbing it as the best Spider-Man adventure we’ve ever seen.

Spider-Man #NoWayHome was everything a Spider-Fan could hope for.



There’s a brilliance in how the narrative incorporates all the past baddies.



There’s more surprises than what you know…



Thank you @jnwtts.@TheMoviePodcast Review: https://t.co/Xb7D2yv0nT #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/WBbWkg049V — Shahbaz – The Movie Podcast (@shayhbaz) December 14, 2021

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Review: The Most Exciting, Surprising And Emotional Spidey Of Them All https://t.co/jnJjemO2Ob — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) December 14, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home bounces from hilarious to hurt with ease as both the darkest and funniest MCU Spider-Man entry to date.



Our review: https://t.co/j49HPka8j3 pic.twitter.com/eHrjar4Yrw — IGN (@IGN) December 14, 2021

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME is the best film in the MCU.



The writing is richer, themes are darker, stakes are higher, and Tom Holland delivers his best performance as Peter Parker.#NoWayHome is a love-letter to all things #SpiderMan.



My ★★★★★ review: https://t.co/WcR1Tc21rH — Sheraz Farooqi (@SherazFarooqi_) December 14, 2021

#SpidermanNoWayHome is indeed the experience fans expect it to be. Our review: https://t.co/r8N5gprJw4 — Charles I Don't Know About the MoM Trailer Murphy (@_CharlesMurphy) December 14, 2021

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ debuts with a perfect score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 20 reviews. pic.twitter.com/FU3fH8N9km — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 14, 2021

Shocked and relieved that Spider-Man: No Way Home is exactly the movie that I wanted it to be. My spoiler-free review is now live on @CinemaBlend! #SpiderManNoWayHome #SpiderMan https://t.co/IhzJSnqa15 — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) December 14, 2021

Fans are going to love it regardless of the critics think, even if expectations for Spider-Man: No Way Home have been building to dangerously high levels. The good news is that it looks to have delivered on the undoubted potential and then some, which sets audiences up for a great time at the theater over the coming weeks, because you can guarantee one viewing isn’t going to be anywhere near enough for a lot of people.