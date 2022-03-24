First ‘Sonic the Hedeghog 2’ reactions praise a superior sequel

As the sequel to one of the highest-grossing and best-reviewed video game adaptations ever made, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 arrives under the weight of increased expectation and pressure.

If it wasn’t for the pandemic grinding the theatrical industry to a halt just weeks after the opening installment arrived in February 2020, then the iconic speedster’s feature-length debut would have undoubtedly earned more than $319 million at the box office, but it still became the top-earning console-to-screen translation ever made domestically.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is doubling down on fan service for good measure, with Jim Carrey’s Robotnik returning in more game-accurate form, while Idris Elba is stirring up some very confusing feelings as Knuckles, with SEGA stalwart Colleen O’Shaughnessey reprising her long-running role as Tails.

Ahead of the movie’s release on April 8, the first wave of early reactions have arrived online, and they’re about as positive as fans were hoping they would be. As you can see below, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is shaping up to be a worthy and superior successor to the popular opening salvo.

I just saw the final cut of #SonicMovie2 in a theatre and it. was. AWESOME! I'm so proud to be a part of this franchise. Can't wait for you to see it! @fowltown filled this thing to the brim with comedy, heart & SO MUCH ACTION! GET READY. THIS IS NOT A GAME. But it's based on one pic.twitter.com/ai51y1sMUf — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) March 24, 2022

Ben Schwartz nails it as #Sonic yet again. Idris Elba absolutely crushes it as #Knuckles. Colleen O'Shaughnessey does an incredible job bringing #Tails to the big screen. I can not wait to see more of them in the future! #SonicMovie2 pic.twitter.com/lTVQAtUsfL — Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) March 24, 2022

#SonicMovie2 is EVERYTHING I wanted filled with moments I didn't know I was allowed to ask for. It makes the first #Sonic look like child's play. I witnessed children & adult collectively losing their minds. Overall, it made my heart smile, and I can't wait for the sequel. pic.twitter.com/bFrxRbyRAi — Dana (Store Name) #AmplifyBlackVoices (@sagesurge) March 24, 2022

Just saw #SonicTheHedgehog 2 and it’s a love letter to video game lovers. Had a ton of fun with it. Unlike a lot of blockbusters the 3rd act is bananas and the strongest of the film. @JimCarrey reigns supreme. #Sonic @sonic_hedgehog pic.twitter.com/vlEckpuhgl — Nikki Novak (@NikkiNovak) March 24, 2022

'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' epic new poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

Good news! #SonicMovie2 is A LOT of fun – a much bigger, more action-driven film than the first Sonic w/ great jokes & plenty for longtime fans. Jim Carrey is next-level maniacal as Robotnik, but for me it’s all Sonic, Tails & Knuckles. That trio delivers a TON of heart & humor pic.twitter.com/agkgQ1kwFV — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 24, 2022

I won't go too deep just yet, but the themes of heroism, friendship, and even honor made this such fun to watch unfold. The Sonic Universe is forming now, and as someone who jumped on with Sonic 2 in the Genesis days, seeing well done Sonic movies makes me smile. pic.twitter.com/h6V46Og2g6 — Mike Reyes (@MrControversy83) March 24, 2022

#SonicMovie2 is a worthy successor. The kids in my theater were howling. It has all the winks, nods, nostalgia and laughs fans of the first movie could ever want, and feels more loyal to its game roots than ever. pic.twitter.com/gOEf0yR5qw — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) March 24, 2022

Good news! #Sonic2 is every bit as fun as the first one and the kids’ll love it. The addition of Tails & Knuckles makes it feel more like Sonic. Once again, @JimCarrey is awesome as Robotnik, but this round, some of the other characters get some time to shine too. #SonicMovie2 pic.twitter.com/K1DrzCvOy2 — Chris Killian (@chriskillian) March 24, 2022

Even though business is still trailing well below pre-pandemic standards, the numbers have shown that blockbuster franchise fare is still more than capable of drawing in a crowd and generating big bucks. With that in mind, it stands to reason that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is poised to hit big, even if the likes of Morbius, Ambulance, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent will provide plenty of stiff competition.