First trailer for ‘Die Hart’ shares Kevin Hart’s determination to become an action hero

We’ve mostly known Kevin Hart for his comedy films, and rarely see him tackling more serious roles. But have you ever imagined him as someone like Wesley Snipes, Will Smith, or Samuel L Jackson? Well, his latest film could prove that Hart has the heart to become the next action superstar.

Amazon Prime has released the trailer for Hart’s upcoming film, Die Hart, where Hart plays a fictionalized version of himself who goes to “action hero school” after it was revealed he’s going to star in an action blockbuster film. He undergoes rigorous training to work on his combat, rescue, and confidence skills in order to fulfill his lifelong dream of becoming the next action superstar. Appearing alongside Hart are John Travolta, Game of Thrones‘ Nathalie Emmanuel, and Josh Hatrnett, as they show him what it takes to be a true and convincing action star.

If the name of the film sounds familiar, that’s because that’s a name of a successful TV show on Quibi. According to Amazon, the film follows the first 10 episodes from the 2020 TV series, reimagined into a film format. The original TV show received an average score of 80 and 73 percent on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and audiences respectively, so in a way, it was a success.

Hart has starred in a few action comedies in the past such as the 2017 and 2019 remakes of Jumanji, Central Intelligence, The Man from Toronto, and an uncredited role in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. But action comedy is different from blockbuster thrillers like Mission: Impossible, so it will be interesting to see what he still needs to work on in order to become the next action star.

Die Hart will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on Feb. 24, 2023.