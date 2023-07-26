‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ gets its rating and it’s probably not the one fans were hoping for

The Josh Hutcherson and Matthew Lillard-led Five Nights at Freddy’s has finally received a rating, and it’s certainly going to evoke mixed feelings in audiences everywhere. While the first trailer promises an unnerving experience for viewers, it’s not going to be a watch that would leave children scarred — and for good reason.

Those who have played the FNAF video games are aware that the games are usually rated T or 12+, so it makes sense that a film about said video game would follow suit — you don’t want to aim so high that you lose vital members of an audience before tickets even go on sale.

So just what is the rating? FNAF has been rated PG-13 for “strong violent content, bloody images and language,” as reported by Screen-Connections earlier this afternoon, and some fans are distraught.

Gutted by the fnaf movie rating tbh — 🏴‍☠️Winnie🌊 Live2D + Illustration (@MotleyPirate) July 26, 2023

As we said above, the rating might lend to a more “tame” film than some fans were hoping for, but we can’t say we’re surprised about it. It’s also important to note that a PG-13 rating doesn’t immediately mean a film won’t pack a punch; think — for example — of A Quiet Place.

Everyone that is complaining about the rating gotta realize that A Quiet Place was PG-13 & look how bloody that film was & also half of the #FNAF fandom are children so making it PG-13 makes sense



P.S. it’s still gonna have bloody images, strong violence & language https://t.co/yeiM0KwtsX — FNAF Movie Updates (@FNAFMovieUpdate) July 26, 2023

Drag Me To Hell is also a film that leaves a lasting impression on audiences, alongside movies like Insidious, Split, The Sixth Sense (not violent, we know — but it’s still really eerie), Truth or Dare, and even Cloverfield. Also, if it slipped your mind, let us remind you that Poltergeist has a PG rating (yep, clown scene at all), and just thinking about some of the scenes in the above-mentioned movies is enough to send chills down your spine.

This isn’t a negative, tons of great horror films have gotten og 13 ratings like insidious, M3gan, the ring, it’s gonna be fine, also the fnaf games have always gotten T ratings https://t.co/GNMXBo1Y4a — Mexican Elmo Official (@WalrusMystic) July 26, 2023

FNAF‘s rating might not go down smoothly for some fans, but others have already shared that their expectations aren’t shattered. Instead, they’re excited to see what will make the cut and how they’ll bring gore, terror, and the most haunting animatronics to life in just a few months.

Five Nights at Freddy’s hits theaters on Oct. 27, and it’s coming at the perfect time to enjoy during spooky season.