The Flash Movie Will Go Places That The DCEU Has Never Been Before

Having first been announced in October 2014 along with a number of other DCEU projects, most of which were never made including Ben Affleck’s The Batman, Cyborg and Green Lantern Corps, fans have been waiting patiently to see The Flash for a long time now. The Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut isn’t even scheduled to hit theaters until November 2022, though, so unfortunately, there’s still a way to go yet.

Of course, a lot of people thought the movie would never make it out of development hell at all after a revolving door of filmmaking talent attached themselves before quickly dropping out, a list that included Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, Seth Grahame-Smith, Rick Famuyiwa, Joby Harold, and Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. After years of uncertainty, though, not only is the comic book blockbuster moving forward with It‘s Andy Muschietti directing a script by Birds of Prey‘s Christina Hodson, but it’s also gaining some serious momentum.

Ever since the very beginning, The Flash has always been rumored as a loose adaptation of the Flashpoint storyline, and the creative direction was confirmed when Michael Keaton was announced to be suiting up as an alternate reality’s version of Batman, before he was joined shortly after by Affleck’s returning Caped Crusader.

How they both tie into things still remains unclear, but at a recent Warner Bros. panel, Muschietti teased that the film is going places that the DCEU has never gone before, although he didn’t offer up much more information than that.

“The Flash will take you to a place where the DC Universe hasn’t gone before, so it’s very exciting. I can’t wait to tell you more, but for now, I want to thank you for the support and for being such amazing fans.”

Anyone who’s even been loosely following The Flash will be more than aware that the movie is heading into uncharted territory by bringing the multiverse into the fold, and with production tentatively penciled in to start early next year, concrete plot details hopefully shouldn’t be too far away for the army of patient fans.