The Flash Producer Shares BTS Photo To Celebrate Start Of Production

Almost six and a half years after initially being announced, The Flash is finally set to start production. It’s been an incredibly rocky road for the Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut to even make it this far, and there’s still a long way to go until the movie hits theaters in November 2022.

Since first entering development, the project has been through countless creative reshuffles, with leading man Ezra Miller remaining the only constant, and even then there was widespread speculation that he could be fired after a video showing him choking a female fan went viral last year.

It‘s Andy Muschietti is directing the comic book adaptation from a script by Birds of Prey‘s Christina Hodson, but over the years, a laundry list of talent has tried to steer The Flash out of development hell including Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, Seth Grahame-Smith, Rick Famuyiwa, Joby Harold, Dan Mazeau and the duo of John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein to name but a few.

At long last, though, the pic is finally making progress and Muschietti’s sister and producing partner Barbara has now taken to social media and shared an image from outside Warner Bros,’ Leavesden Studios in the United Kingdom, confirming that cameras are about to begin rolling, which you can check out below.

It’s not the most exciting behind the scenes image in the world, but at least we know that after facing so many setbacks, The Flash is finally about to get underway. Plot specifics and casting details are being kept under wraps for now, but with Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton both on board as two different versions of Batman, we know for sure that the story is still inspired by the Flashpoint arc, as has been the case since day one.