Ezra Miller Reportedly Very Close To Being Fired From The Flash

In all of the excitement generated by the news that Michael Keaton was in talks to return as Bruce Wayne in The Flash, there’s been very little mention of the movie’s actual leading man. Ezra Miller has been a part of the DCEU for almost six years now, and so far hasn’t exactly been given a massive amount of screentime to put his stamp on the character.

The project has suffered from countless setbacks that have seen numerous writers and directors sign on before departing soon after, with Miller himself even taking a crack at the script. However, once things finally seemed to be moving forward with It’s Andy Muschietti at the helm and a 2022 release date, the Fantastic Beasts star may have now torpedoed his entire career.

After a video surfaced of the actor choking out a fan while he was in Iceland waiting for Fantastic Beasts 3 to start shooting, fans demanded that he be fired from the role, and there were reports that Warner Bros. were intent on moving ahead on The Flash with or without his involvement. Neither Miller or the studio have publicly commented on the matter, but we’ve now heard that the higher-ups are leaning towards terminating his contract.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us Diana will get her Golden Eagle armor in Wonder Woman 1984, a Green Lantern show is coming to HBO Max and The CW is developing an Arrow spinoff, all of which were correct – the combination of the widespread condemnation of his actions, today’s sensitive social and political climate and a reputation for being difficult to work with means that Warner Bros. see Miller as more trouble than he’s worth and that he’s “very close” to being fired at this point.

While no final decision has been made as of yet, Michael Keaton’s return and confirmation that Matt Reeves’ The Batman won’t be considered official canon indicates that the studio have no concerns about drastically altering the complexion of their marquee franchise, and as a result, Ezra Miller could find himself on the chopping block in the very near future.