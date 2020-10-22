Watch: First Footage From Killer Klowns From Outer Space Directors’ New Netflix Special

Best known for their work on Killer Klowns from Outer Space, the Chiodo Brothers are now bringing a more kid-friendly animated special to Netflix. Titled Alien Xmas, this movie is adapted from their 2015 book, and uses stop-motion animation to tell the story of Santa and his elves fighting invaders.

The first footage from the picture, due to arrive on November 20th, has now been revealed as part of Netflix’s preview of the month and you can catch the clip at about the 1:19 mark in the video above, wherein Santa begins a “crazy Christmas story” and we see the alien character X with what appears to be a robot approaching what’s likely Father Christmas’ village in the North Pole. We then see X dressed as Saint Nick on a reindeer, carrying a dog in what will presumably be part of a plot where he has to fight the less festive aliens wanting to steal Earth’s gravity.

From this brief glimpse, it’s clear that Alien Xmas is much more in line with the other content the platform has lined up for the holiday season. The sight of an alien dressed in red and white also gives us some Nightmare Before Christmas vibes, albeit with less of a gothic sensibility. All things considered, though, and based on the clip and the recently released preview images, Alien Xmas looks like it’s going to be a solid piece of animated fun.

Killer Klowns From Outer Space Directors Have A New Animated Special Coming To Netflix 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Jon Favreau has joined the siblings to make the project, which will arrive alongside a wide range of new material on Netflix this November. In terms of Christmas fare, upcoming highlights (depending on your taste), include The Christmas Chronicles 2 and Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.

Circling back to Alien Xmas, though, and hopefully a full trailer will be along soon. As always, watch this space for more.