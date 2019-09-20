First Footage And Photos Of Area 51 Raid Arrive Online

There’s a lyric in Les Miserables that goes, “the time is now/the day is here.”

While that quote sparked a French-based revolt, it can also apply to the ludicrous story that is the Area 51 raid. Several months ago, Matty Roberts decided to tell the internet a little joke: “hey guys, here’s an idea” it might as well have gone, “how about we Naruto run our way into the highly-classified, government-protected grounds? They’ll never stop us!”

The only thing more asinine than that proposal is the fact that people took it literally; and today, September 20th, is the day. Despite several warnings from both the local and national government, people are swarming around Area 51 and before the festivities have even begun, two have already been arrested.

The extent to which this “storm” will unfold remains to be seen; hopefully, for their sakes, it’ll be nothing more than a bunch of beers and a couple chants here and there. But Twitter is acting as a surrogate reporter, giving all of us too smart to go to the event footage and images from Nevada.

Practicing my ‘naruto run’ to dodge bullets when we storm Area 51. Storming is set to happen tomorrow morning 3am #Area51 #StormArea51 with @elixirhere pic.twitter.com/kqejtvQCkc — Sarah Fraser (@heyfrase) September 20, 2019

#LiveFromTheArea51Raid the kid that runs behind the reporter is going down in history pic.twitter.com/im6QGMqIlR — 🎀𝑀𝓊𝓃𝒶🎀 (@MunaNawabit1) September 20, 2019

Another kinda update The sign from Rachel, NV where the area 51 raid is taking place this weekend#Area51 #LiveFromTheArea51Raid pic.twitter.com/6CdY5HxsTN — Alyssa Cole (@alyssa81501) September 20, 2019

You know, there are a lot of cruddy jobs out there, but right now I can’t think of one less appetizing than working security at Area 51. With luck, all they’ll have to do is stand around and shake their heads at the weirdness going on, instead of, you know, applying lethal force.

But this is an all-day fest, so we’ll probably get more updates from Nevada as the clock winds down. Stay tuned!