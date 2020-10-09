A Forgotten Action Movie Has Been Dominating Netflix This Week

Action movies are always going to remain one of the most popular genres in cinema, because there’s no better form of escapism than leaving your brain at the door, sitting back and enjoying two hours of fist fights, car chases, shootouts and explosions. That’s one of the many reasons why Extraction ended up becoming Netflix‘s most popular original ever, but it’s far from the only actioner to gain a huge audience on the world’s biggest streaming service.

Over the last few months, we’ve seen Dwayne Johnson’s Die Hard knockoff Skyscraper, Idris Elba’s French-set thriller Bastille Day, bargain basement sequel Rogue Warfare: The Hunt and John Travolta’s From Paris with Love all crack the Top 10 most-watched list, and each of those B-level action movies could be generously described as mediocre at best. The latest forgotten title to find a second life on the platform, though, is 2011 Zoe Saldana vehicle Colombiana, which currently sits in fourth place on the United States’ most-watched films chart and has been hovering around there almost all week now.

Hailing from Luc Besson’s EuropaCorp, who have built themselves a solid reputation as the leading specialists in the realm of mid-budget action territory, Olivier Megaton directs the standard revenge story that features a strong performance from the leading lady, but otherwise ticks all of the required boxes expected from the genre without a ton of excitement or originality.

That being said, it’s worth a watch for diehard action aficionados, and goes down well enough if you’re struggling to find something to flip on this weekend. As such, there’s every chance that Colombiana could remain among the Netflix Top 10 most-watched movies until at least Monday morning, provided the majority of subscribers don’t end up being distracted by the deluge of Halloween-related content.