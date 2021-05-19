A Forgotten Arnold Schwarzenegger Movie Just Hit Netflix

Ever since he made a full-time return to acting following his stint as the Governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s career has never come close to recapturing its former glories when he reigned as the biggest star in the business, but it’s been through one of its most interesting phases nonetheless.

Admittedly, it’s been characterized by more than a few box office bombs, but the veteran action hero has also delivered several of his best performances. He leaned into his comic timing to great effect in hitman comedy Killing Gunther, while he also convinced as a grieving family man in both zombie thriller Maggie and true-life drama Aftermath.

Unfortunately, his comeback vehicle The Last Stand flopped despite being an entertaining old school actioner, while both Terminator Genisys and Dark Fate underperformed, as did David Ayer’s Sabotage, which is now available to stream on Netflix.

Schwarzenegger is solid in his role as John ‘Breacher’ Wharton, the veteran leader of an elite DEA task force who finds his team being eliminated one-by-one in mysterious circumstances after they stole $10 million from a drug cartel. And Ayer is very much on familiar turf at the helm of a grimy crime thriller, while there’s plenty of violent action to be found that should appeal to fans of the genre.

It’s not Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s greatest effort by any stretch of the imagination, but seven years after it sank without a trace in theaters, Sabotage is nowÂ in with a great shot of being the latest overlooked genre film to make its way to the top end of the Netflix most-watched list, which has become something of a safe haven for forgotten titles to find a new lease of life.