A Forgotten Paul Rudd Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

When it comes to Netflix, the most talked about film right now has got to be The Old Guard. The action flick starring Charlize Theron is already a big hit for the streaming site and generating tons of buzz. But it’s not the only thing that’s got people tuning in.

Indeed, Netflix’s Top 10 movies list is currently being occupied by a whole bunch of different titles from all sorts of genres. And one of them happens to be a forgotten – and also somewhat underrated – Paul Rudd film. We’re talking about 2010’s How Do You Know, which is currently the 8th most popular movie on Netflix.

The romantic comedy sees Reese Witherspoon star as a softball player trying to make it onto the national team. She soon finds herself falling for two different men – played by Paul Rudd and Owen Wilson – and is forced to choose between them.

Of course, How Do You Know is hardly one of Rudd’s better films and is probably mostly forgotten about these days for a reason. But it’s also a perfectly harmless watch and as the 8th most popular movie on Netflix right now, it’s clearly striking a chord with a lot of viewers.

But if it doesn’t interest you and you’re looking for something else to sink your teeth into, why not try the aforementioned The Old Guard? It’s a thrilling ride with Theron delivering another winning performance that shows off her action chops and also lays the groundwork for what could be another big franchise for the streamer.

Tell us, though, do you plan on checking anything out on Netflix this weekend? And if so, what’s on your watch list? As always, drop a comment down below and let us know.