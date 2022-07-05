Actor Daniel Craig’s tenure as James Bond came to a very firm end in 2021 and now, as the franchise is figuring out what to do next, Hugh Bonneville says he would be happy to come back as the new M after appearing in one of Pierce Brosnan’s Bond films.

“I think Ralph [Fiennes]’s got that role, hasn’t he? I think I’ve gone from air warfare officer to head of MI6. That would be pretty cool,” the Paddington actor told Screen Rant.

His bit part in 1997’s Tomorrow Never Dies was Bonneville’s second-ever film role. Since the release of the project, Bonneville’s star has risen with turns in Downton Abbey and The Monuments Men, so he does stand as a notable enough name for the title held by Judi Dench previously.

John Boyega Is James Bond In Awesome New Fan Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

No major news has come out about the next iteration of the infamous spy as of this story being filed. Producer Barbara Broccoli said at an event in London last month it will take at least two years for something to happen, and it will be a reinvention of Bond. Names bandied about for the role have included Henry Cavill, Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, Jacob Elordi, and last month Naomie Harris said Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness actor Chiwetel Ejiofor is her top pick for the lecherous booze hound and agent.

There have been a number of unusual choices for possible Bonds in the past, and Mel Gibson told us he was the pick at one point.