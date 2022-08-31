Actor Shia LaBeouf has been on another apology tour for his behavior lately. He went quiet after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against him in 2020, appeared on Jon Bernthal’s podcast to admit his mistakes, and, now, has landed a part in one of the most anticipated movies of the past half-century.

The Hollywood Reporter reveals the 36-year-old who now says he is sober will play a part in Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis. Coppola has eyed making the movie for years, finally is getting around to it now after decades of development hell, is self-financing the project, and has made its other roles something of a family affair for the 83-year-old artist.

The article from The Hollywood Reporter adds sister Talia Shire will be in the movie as will nephew Jason Schwartzman. Shire was previously in the Godfather franchise and none of the characters for the cast have been revealed as of filing. Others involved in the work about the rebuilding of New York City after a disaster also include Adam Driver, Lawrence Fishburne, and Jon Voight. Coppola came close to filming the project in the past, but put it off after the 9/11 attacks due to it seeming to be insensitive then. So far, their roles remain top secret.

Apart from this, LaBeouf has a role in the movie Padre Pio as the titular character this year. While the entertainer continues to work, he is set to defend himself in court next year after his former partner, the singer FKA Twigs, accused him of sexual battery, assault, and emotional distress.

More recently, he’s been in the news denying Olivia Wilde’s account of his departure from Don’t Worry Darling.