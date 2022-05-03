FKA Twigs’ sexual assault case against Shia LaBeouf gets a trial date

LaBeouf has denied all allegations at the time of writing

A date has been set for FKA twigs and Shia LaBeouf’s court case, according to a new report.

Rolling Stone reported the trial, where FKA twigs has accused her former boyfriend LaBeouf of sexual battery, will begin on April 17, 2023. It alleges that LaBeouf mentally, emotionally and physically abused the musician, also known as Tahliah Barnett, in December 2020. LaBeouf has denied all charges.

The pair began dating after they filmed together for Shia LaBeouf's film Honey Boy in 2018.

A lawyer for Twigs told Rolling Stone that the “gaslighting has gone on long enough here and it’s time to hold Shia LaBeouf accountable”.

The lawsuit claims multiple instances of assault took place, including an incident where LaBeouf allegedly threw the musician against a car at a gas station. LaBeouf released a statement last year, saying denying Twigs had suffered any “injury or loss”, and “the alleged conduct was reasonably necessary for his self defense and/or safety”.

Speaking to The New York Times, Twigs said the alleged abuse was the worst thing she has suffered in her life.