Fresh from nuking interest in ‘John Wick’ spin-off ‘The Continental,’ Mel Gibson lines up yet another thriller

As a general rule of thumb, people adore the John Wick franchise, which has become clear through the consistent critical acclaim and ever-increasing box office numbers. However, the first trailer for upcoming spin-off series The Continental has turned a lot of people off in an instant, and it’s all to do with the presence of Mel Gibson.

Even though the two-time Academy Award winner didn’t even feature in the footage, his involvement alone was enough to lead to an outpouring of negativity being pointed in the direction of the three-part miniseries. Needless to say, Gibson hasn’t been welcomed back into the open arms of audiences in the same way as he has with Hollywood, with the dichotomy on full display yet again after The Hollywood Reporter revealed he’s signed on to star opposite 50 Cent in action thriller Boneyards.

via Saban Films

For those keeping count, the project will mark roughly his 15th detour into the genre since the beginning of 2020 alone, so we can at least infer that his days as a viable mainstream star are well and truly over. The easiest way for Gibson to get back into the good graces would seemingly be as a director, with Hacksaw Ridge winning plenty of rave reviews and awards season recognition.

The prospect of pulling double duty on Lethal Weapon 5 remains on the table, but for now, Boneyards will see him play an FBI special agent hunting for a serial killer named The Bone Collector, with a potential conspiracy planting a member of local law enforcement as the number one suspect. Sounds like routine stuff, but that’s par for the course with Mad Mel these days.