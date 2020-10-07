Friday The 13th’s Real-Life Camp Crystal Lake Now Offering Halloween Tours

It takes a lot of guts (or stupidity) to enter Jason Voohees’ old stomping ground. After all, the last batch of folks to attempt to do so were brutally murdered. For those who are unafraid of a masked homicidal maniac and his equally dangerous mother, though, the original Camp Crystal Lake is now opening its doors to fans for several exclusive tours over the next few weeks.

Camp No-Be-Bo-Sco is an active Boy Scouts camp in Hardwick, New Jersey, but will always be most known for being the site of the original Friday the 13th. The grounds are largely off-limits to the general public, though every once in a while Crystal Lake Tours will offer fans the chance to check out the place that the Voorhees family put on the map back in 1980.

There are two types of visits that customers have the option of purchasing. The abbreviated lakefront tour starts at $89 and takes patrons to five filming locations around the infamous body of water. The full tour, meanwhile, is nearly double the price at $159 and will include nighttime journeys to all filming sites at the camp.

Hopefully Jason himself will be making an appearance at some point during the tours, though it would be even better if he could finally make a return to the big screen. Unfortunately, however, it remains to be seen if that’ll actually happen any time soon. In the meantime, be sure to reserve your spot at Camp Crystal Lake before it’s too late.

Tickets are currently on sale for tours on October 23rd, October 24th, October 25th, October 30th, October 31st (Halloween), November 13th (aka Friday the 13th) and November 14th. Check out the link below if you’re interested!