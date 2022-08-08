‘Friday the 13th’ producer says franchise is close to making a return

The ever-popular horror genre is chock-full of several slasher franchises that have resonated with fans over the years — but Friday the 13th is arguably the most influential and recognizable franchise of them all. And after a lengthy legal battle has prevented the franchise — which features masked madman Jason Vorhees — from putting forth any new content, a recent interview hints that the franchise could indeed be making a long-awaited return.

During Bloody Disgusting’s The Boo Crew Podcast, producer Roy Lee — known for his work on horror films The Ring, The Grudge, and The Strangers — hinted that Jason Vorhees himself is nearing a return to the big screen, while revealing that the return of the Friday the 13th franchise could be publicly announced by the end of this year, saying:

“That one is something that I would love to talk about. You may be hearing something by year’s end… on that front.”

And while this news is purely speculation at this point, it’s worth noting that Bloody Disgusting reported back in 2018 that Lee was initially signed on to co-produce a reboot of the franchise, along with Doug Davison and LeBron James — yes, that LeBron.

Despite the Friday the 13th franchise suffering from the lawsuit between Sean S. Cunningham and Victor Miller, which recently just reached a conclusion, horror fanatics, and Jason Vorhees stans have continued to pine for another film in the franchise and still happily celebrate Jason movies of the past.

Check back here for further updates on the Friday the 13th franchise.